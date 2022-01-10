Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s journey to the statehouse in August seems to be unstoppable, going by the reception he got on Monday when he toured Bomet County.

Ruto, 54, is among presidential candidates who are lining up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in August this year.

Despite Uhuru refusing to endorse his bid, Ruto has risen like a phoenix from the ashes and he seems to be the man to beat in August, according to a series of recently released opinion polls.

On Monday, the second in command took his campaigns to Kericho and Bomet counties, where he popularised his bid and also sold his Bottom-up Economic Model.

During his speech, Ruto said his government will uplift poor Kenyans who have been neglected by previous governments.

He also attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, terming him as a ‘puppet candidate’ who is being controlled by Mt Kenya billionaires to take care of their wealth and continue ignoring poor Kenyans.

Here are some photos of DP Ruto’s rally in Bomet County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.