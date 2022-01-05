Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto should tame his lieutenants who caused chaos and mayhem on Wednesday in Parliament during the debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

One of Ruto’s allies who caused chaos in the House of rules is Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, who was captured on camera beating a female Sergeant at Arms who was wearing a white hijab.

In the shameful video, the Tanga Tanga lawmaker was seen wrestling the officer to the ground to the shock of many lawmakers.

Ngunjiri also beat Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, who later in a press conference said he couldn’t believe an old geezer like Ngunjiri can assault him.

“I could not believe that an old man like Kimani Ngunjiri can reach out and try to strangle me, the only reason being that I am voting on this side and he is voting on the other side,” Kioni said.

The Kieleweke legislator said that Ngunjiri should have addressed the issue in a civil manner rather than being violent.

“When you lose that ability to talk to the other person and persuade him, you don’t belong to this House, and Kenyans need to know that the people you bring to the House are the people who can argue to your case.”

Here is a video of Kimani Ngunjiri beating a female Seargent at arms in Parliament

The Kenyan DAILY POST