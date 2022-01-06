Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again been exposed as a patented sex beast who prey on young female job seekers who come to seek employment at his office.

In an expose shared by revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, DP Ruto has allegedly hired a room at the prestigious Serena Hotel where he chews female job seekers.

Alai said the second in command is rough and he never uses protection when chewing those innocent ladies who come from poor neighborhoods.

Alai ‘s expose comes two days after another expose revealed that DP Ruto has reserved a room at Weston Hotel where he preys on young ladies.

Room 350, which is on the second floor of the hotel, is a hustler’s ‘slaughterhouse’ and a fat brown lady acts as a pimp for the Sugoi man.

Here is a screenshot of Alai’s expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.