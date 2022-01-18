Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has written to the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga of sponsoring violence in the country ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

The second in command, through his party United Democratic Alliance (UDA), wrote to The Hague-based court accusing the two politicians of bribing youths to cause chaos and pandemonium in his rallies.

In a letter addressed to Uhuru and copied to the ICC prosecutor on January 17, UDA said they are concerned about recent “deeply worrying security” incidents.

UDA’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina said the incidents are sustained by official “inaction and connivance” by the state.

Maina said this in connection to the Jacaranda chaos.

During the chaos over the weekend, Ruto’s Jacaranda rally was marred with hooliganism after rowdy youths hurled stones at the meeting.

The incident did not interrupt the DP’s meeting as the rally went on as planned.

“It has become abundantly clear that the goons were encouraged and facilitated to prevent the event from taking place in keeping with the firm bedroom policy of using violence,” Maina said.

“This disastrous practice is an official policy in ODM and has been implemented over the years to suppress democratic competition, at horrendous cost to innocent Kenyans,” Maina added.

Maina concluded by saying that so far, over 10 major criminal incidents of violent disruption have taken place and the state has not apprehended the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST