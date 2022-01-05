Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has poured cold water on Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Western Kenya, saying he is wasting his time and money.

The DP began his 8-day tour of the Mulembe Nation on Monday and he has made a series of rallies in Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Busia counties.

The second in command is hoping to neutralise the gains made by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga recently in the region during the Bukhungu declaration.

Despite the inroads, Atwoli dismissed Ruto’s tour, saying even if he visits Western Kenya 20 times a week, it will not translate into votes.

Atwoli maintained that Western Kenya is behind Raila Odinga who is endearing himself to the masses using the Azimio La Umoja movement.

“Even if William Ruto visits Western Kenya 20 times a week, he will not get a single vote from here.

“Western Kenya is for Azimio la Umoja. Ruto is the deep state, and he will be defeated,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST