Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwa, have tested positive for the deadly Omicron virus.

According to revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, Ruto has refused to quarantine himself and has vowed to continue campaigning for his presidential bid in 2022.

However, Ichungwa has gone into isolation and is recuperating well according to his doctors and close family members.

“DP William Ruto and Kimani Ichungwa tested positive for the Omicron version of COVID-19 yesterday.

“Ruto has DECIDED and told his team that he cannot afford to quarantine as “he must campaign”.

“While Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa has agreed and is quarantining for the next 10 days,” Alai wrote on Monday evening.

The same day, Ruto took his campaign trail to Trans Nzoia County, where he interacted with crowds meaning he doesn’t care whether he infects other Kenyans or not.

According to Ministry of Health guidelines, any Kenyan infected by the Omicron virus must self-isolate for 10 days to stop the further spread of the deadly contagion.

