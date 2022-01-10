Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned his lieutenants against making divisive utterances that risk dividing Kenyans and causing violence ahead of the August 9th general elections.

Speaking in Bomet County on Monday while popularising his presidential bid, Ruto told his allies to desist from making such dangerous utterances like the madoadoa remarks made by Meru County Senator Mithika Linturi on Saturday in the Eldoret mega rally, where he urged residents of that area to vote out all leaders who are not supporting Ruto’s presidential quest.

Ruto further told his close friends to avoid tainting his image and his party as the one spreading hate to Kenyans.

The DP also said Senator Lithuri has already regretted his statement and has apologised to Kenyans about what he said.

“Those who are talking about Senator Linturi, he has regretted his statement and has apologized about that statement.

“I also want to tell leaders that all of us in Hustler Nation we must mind our language, let us refrain from making statements that can bring violence in our country.

“Our party is subscribed to that and we want to unite all Kenyans together as a national party,” Ruto said.

