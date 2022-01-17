Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally revealed the powerful politician who organized his stoning at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East on Sunday.

During the chaotic event, police were forced to lobe teargas after youths hired by politicians started stoning DP Ruto’s motorcade.

The incident, however, did not interrupt the DP’s meeting as the rally went on as planned.

In his address, the DP accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of having a penchant for hiring youths to cause violence at his meetings.

Ruto said ODM supremo is known for planning violence adding that it is time he should stop misusing the youths.

“Shame on you bwana kitendawili for hiring youths to come and stone people here.

“You won’t intimidate us with violence,” Ruto said.

“You planned violence in Kondele, you have come here again in Embakasi to mobilise youths to stone us.

“We will not allow you to instill fear in the people of Kenya by using violence”. Ruto added.

Earlier reports indicated that it was Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, who had hired goons to disrupt Ruto’s rally.

