Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that he is in talks with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi for a possible formation of a coalition ahead of the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Ruto, who is vying for the presidency using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, said he has approached like-minded leaders for a possible political pact and Mudavadi is one of them.

Ruto further said he and Mudavadi are in their final stage of the agreement and Kenyans should be ready for their alliance as soon as possible.

Recently, Mudavadi failed to appear in Raila’s event and many were shocked to learn that Kakamega Senator, Hon Cleophas Malala, who is his foot soldier, was hosting deputy president on the same day.

It’s also believed that Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula might join Mudavadi and Ruto and create a formidable alliance that may form the next government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST