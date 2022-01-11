Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Cherangany Member of Parliament, Joshua Kutuny, has said Deputy President William Ruto has exhausted all his campaign funds and is looking for other ways to finance his Presidential campaign.

Kutuny, who was having an interview with a local daily, alleged that the second in command and his men have started looking for foreign investors to fund their campaigns with a promise of giving them favourable business deals if they clinch power in the August General Elections.

Kutuny further claimed that the DP’s camp has threatened to kick out the investors who refuse to fund Ruto’s campaigns.

“They no longer have resources and have to blackmail people and lie to potential investors to fund their campaigns,” Kutuny said.

Kutuny is among Rift Valley politicians who are opposed to DP Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The MP and his coterie are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

Kutuny is also a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST