Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Yesterday, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko asked Kenyans to forgive her brother – Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko – who reportedly insulted Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at Eldoret Sports Club, the MP revealed that she even visited the DP at his Karen home and intervened on behalf of her brother.

“I went to Ruto’s home in Karen, identified myself as Peris Tobiko and asked for forgiveness on behalf of my brother Keriako Tobiko who referred to him as a clerk.

“I told him that if he wants my head then he should bring me to Uasin Gishu so that I can ask for forgiveness.

“That’s why I am here today,” Peris stated.

But in a fast rejoinder, CS Tobiko denied sending his sister to apologise to Ruto.

Tobiko further accused DP Ruto of using family members to attack other members which divides them.

“I have nothing to apologise about. I did not send anyone to Eldoret to apologize on my behalf.

“Neither has my family sent anyone to apologise. Ruto is, unfortunately, using family members to attack fellow family members.

“That is his modus operandi,” Mr. Tobiko stated.

