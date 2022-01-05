Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan man has moved to court accusing Deputy President William Ruto of stealing his bottom-up economic model idea.

The DP, who is vying for the presidency using United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has been using the model to endear himself to the masses.

In court documents, Jacob Kioko wants Ruto‘s UDA to pay him Sh 70 million as compensation for using his economic plan, which he claims to be his idea.

Kioko, a marketer, says the bottom-up economic model is his innovation, having registered it as a patent in 2010 and issued a certificate three years later.

At the same time, the businessman has petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga to intervene on his behalf.

It now remains to be seen whether the DP will heed this and stop using a stolen economic model as a pedestal for his campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST