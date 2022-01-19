Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Star Newspaper has shown that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the August 9th presidential election.

In the poll, the local publication asked Kenyans who they will support for president in August between Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Over 14,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 51.5 percent said they will support DP Ruto.

39.8 percent said they will support Raila Odinga while 5.6 percent and 3.1 percent said they will support Mudavadi and Kalonzo respectively.

This is a big boost to DP Ruto since he is fighting alone after President Uhuru Kenyatta abandoned him and is now supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll conducted by the Star Newspaper

