Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has today been forced to cut his speech in Trans Nzoia County after an unruly mob jeered him for abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

The DP had started well by saying he helped Raila Odinga become Prime Minister in 2008 and Uhuru President in 2013 and 2017.

“Isn’t it true that I was instrumental in Uhuru’s election to the presidency, and that I was instrumental in Raila’s election to Prime Minister?

“Allow people to abandon tribalism. We want to bring Kenyans together so that everyone has the opportunity to work and better the lives of Kenyans,” Ruto said.

However, a group of youth was incensed by Ruto’s remarks and started heckling him, forcing him to stop his speech.

Attempts by area MCA to calm the youth fell on deaf ears and the second in command left the rally prematurely.

Here is the video of Ruto being heckled in Trans Nzoia County on Monday.

Watch from 8.30 minutes to 9.30

The Kenyan DAILY POST