Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of behaving like a madman because he has sensed defeat ahead of the August 9 polls.

Raila, who spoke on Tuesday when he launched the countrywide enhanced voter registration exercise, said Ruto is sponsoring chaos across the country because he has realised he is going home in August.

Raila also denied claims that ODM lawmakers were involved in Sunday’s Jacaranda Grounds mayhem, where DP Ruto was stoned by goons while drumming up support for his presidential bid.

“Our competitors are now claiming that ODM is planning violence…there is nothing like that, ” Raila said.

“We will defeat them on the ballot, the tsunami is coming,” Raila said.

The former Premier also scoffed at Ruto’s city forays, saying Nairobi is locked under his Azimio La Umoja movement.

He said the movement will get over 1.6 million in Nairobi alone.

“I got over 900,000 votes in the last election, President Uhuru got 700,000.

“Cumulatively we got over 1.6 million votes. In the coming elections we will get more,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST