Monday, January 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has formally written to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, for a pre-election talk ahead of the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

This was confirmed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General, Veronicah Maina, who said the DP has reached out to the duo for coalition talks.

Maina said the DP is anxiously waiting for their response and he is ready to reach out to more leaders in the coming days.

“In case they accept it, we will listen to them because, as UDA, we are a democratic party that does not give demands.

“Yes, anyone who wants to support us has to join UDA, but we will listen to ANC and Ford Kenya,” Maina said.

Last week, Ruto hinted that he has contacted Mudavadi and Wetangula and they are ready to join his bandwagon to scuttle former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chance of becoming the fifth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST