Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has asked Nairobians to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August because he is the best-placed person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Wednesday, Maina, who is vying for Nairobi senatorial seat in August, said Raila is an honest politician who will revive the economy once he wins the presidency.

Kamanda further expressed confidence that Raila Odinga and his team will scoop all the Nairobi seats and Deputy President William Ruto and his gang of thieves will get nothing.

“Nobody is thinking about Ruto in Nairobi. UDA will not get any political seat in all the 17 constituencies within Nairobi.

“This is because we have made a plan on how we will win the seats,” he said.

Following his entry into the Nairobi senatorial seat, Kamanda will now compete against ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and UDA’s Karen Nyamu among other aspirants.

