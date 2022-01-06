Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Exiled Kenyan Lawyer Miguna Miguna has warned supporters of ODM Leader Raila Odinga to prepare for another disappointment come August.

Venting on Twitter, Miguna sensationally claimed that Raila Odinga is not interested in winning the 2022 presidential race.

According to him, Raila is vying for the presidency so he can make billions from billionaire businessmen who will finance his campaigns.

“Raila Odinga is not running for president to get votes, or to win. He is in business to make billions from Kikuyu, Asian and Arab and other criminals ready to pay tens of millions for ODM nomination certificates,” said Miguna Miguna.

Miguna’s sentiments come just hours after the ODM leader picked Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Mureithi to head his campaign team as board chair.

According to the controversial lawyer, the move by Raila, who is enjoying the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta, to pick Laikipia Governor clearly shows that he is not interested in the win.

Last month, Miguna Miguna warned Raila against premature celebrations.

He said the fact that Raila has received the support of the Jubilee party and President Uhuru Kenyatta does not guarantee him victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST