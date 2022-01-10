Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – A man is counting losses after he was drugged by a lady at Avery Lounge in Utawala, a club notorious for ‘mchele’.

She reportedly took away his ATM card and phone after spiking his drink and withdrew Sh 140,000 from his ATM.

She also withdrew another Ksh 307,000 through mobile banking.

A close friend of the victim who was drugged and robbed took to social media and shared the footage that captures the rogue lady and urged Netizens to help him trace her.

“Help trace this monstrous lady who drugged my friend at AVERY LOUNGE-UTAWALA and took away ATM bank plate together with a phone.

“She later withdrew 140k from the ATM and 307k via Mobile banking transaction.

“Let’s put a stop to the vice thank you. Call 0790407817,” he wrote.

Below is a video of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.