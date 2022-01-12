Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – Dj Crème de la Crème has finally managed to bring his family together once again.

Crème’s wife, Denise, walked out of their matrimonial home in Kericho last year and moved back to Nairobi with their kids.

Crème confirmed that they had broken up through his social media pages and described marriage as a scam.

It’s alleged that she left him after he went broke due to lack of gigs and eloped with a rich man in Nairobi.

The celebrated deejay has finally reconciled with his wife and they are now living happily together in Kericho.

In his latest posts on Instagram, his son and daughter can be seen playing on a swing at their Kericho home, where they had left with their mother.

In another post, Crème’s kids are seen dressed in their uniforms as they prepared to leave for school.

This confirms that Crème’s wife is back in his life and fully settled in their Kericho home, months after their publicized split.

Crème is currently getting a lot of gigs and this might have prompted his materialistic wife to return home.

