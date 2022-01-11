Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was behind the inflammatory remarks made by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Addressing mourners at a funeral in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, where he had accompanied Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, the National Assembly Minority Leader stated that the DP should have condemned Linturi’s remarks in Eldoret and not in Bomet.

He noted that Ruto was just using Linturi to test the waters and see how Kenyans would react to such reckless remarks.

“When I was in the car, I heard that Ruto had condemned Linturi in Bomet.

“That is a pure joke, he should have condemned Linturi while in Eldoret, the same day he made such remarks instead of waiting until things turn hot,” remarked Junet.

According to Junet, Ruto’s failure to call out Linturi in Eldoret implied that he was the one who sent the Senator to make the reckless remarks.

“He sent Linturi to make the remarks as he waited to see how Kenyans will react.

“After noting that things are going south, that is when he comes out to condemn it, we are not stupid.

“It is you (Ruto) who sent Linturi, we know how you experiment things, we know how politicians operate.

“Ruto sent him but he went an extra mile,” he added.

