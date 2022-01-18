Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to various parts of the city to popularize the hustler nation agenda.

For the first time, the well-endowed Senator decided to cover her big ‘nyash’ with a leso.

In the previous rallies, she used to openly flaunt her mammoth ‘nyash’ while dressed in tight trousers, thus causing distraction among men.

Has the boss instructed her to be covering the juicy goodies?

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.