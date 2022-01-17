Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, is being trolled online after he allegedly plastered the wrong leg and hand, before posting the photos on social media.

When Itiumbi was discharged from hospital, his left leg and hand were plastered but in the latest photo that he posted, the plaster is on the right leg and hand.

Netizens noticed something fishy after comparing the photos and roasted him badly.

“Doctors plastered the wrong leg and hand. Dennis Itumbi decided to interchange them at home,” a Twitter user posted.

Itumbi has been accused of faking his own kidnapping to look for political mileage.

He recently alleged that his kidnapping was orchestrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to intimidate him for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.