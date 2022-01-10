Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter, has become the first Cabinet Secretary to endorse Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The long-serving Energy CS, who was transferred to the Devolution docket in September last year, made the declaration in Kericho in the company of Ruto on Monday.

The CS was among thousands of Kenyans who attended Ruto’s rally in the county in a series of rallies meant to popularise the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“I want to take this opportunity to join you in welcoming our fifth President William Ruto.

“I have been with the DP since 2006 and I will stick with him till he becomes president,” Keter said.

Keter further said he will announce the political seat he is eying under UDA at the right time.

Reports, however, indicate the minister is eyeing the Kericho governorship in the forthcoming election.

It is not clear whether President Uhuru Kenyatta will sack him since he ordered all government officials to cut ties with his deputy and instead support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST