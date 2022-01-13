Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has finally revealed the powerful person who ordered his abduction, where he was beaten badly and later dumped at Lucky Summer Estate in Nairobi

Itumbi, who is a renowned social media strategist, was abducted on December 23 last year at Thindigua, Kiambu County by three heavily built men who gave him a good beating and later dumped him at Lucky Summer.

He was found by a Good Samaritan who took him to hospital where he was hospitalised for almost two weeks.

Commenting on his abduction on Thursday, Itumbi, who is still recovering at his home, alleged that his abductors told him they had collected him because he was against his boss.

They reportedly told him to change his political stand which currently lies with Deputy President William Ruto and instead support President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

“Lazima ubadilishe your political persuasion to match that of the BOSS,” Itumbi revealed what his tormentors told him.

