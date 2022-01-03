Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent a stern warning to members of the deep state, telling them to forget about stealing his votes during the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto, who spoke in Trans Nzoia County on Monday, said the plans by the state to steal votes in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will fail terribly because Kenyans are no longer foolish.

The second in command further asked the people of Trans Nzoia if indeed they have lacked a person who can lead them to the extent of Raila being rented for them so that he can provide direction to Kenyans.

“2017 si tukaungana tena watu million nane na kitu tukaunda tena serikali, si reli tumejenga, si barabara hizi tumejenga, si stima tumeunganisha, si TTI tumejenga?

“Sasa mimi nauliza nyinyi ati kuna watu wanatuambia ati sisi hawa watu wote tuliungana 2013 tukaunda serikali tukaungana 2017 tukaunda serikali ati sasa wanatuambia ati sisi watu hawa wote tumekosa mtu ya kutuongoza ati mpaka wanaenda kutukodeshea mtu ya kitendawili ati akuje aongoze sisi.

“Yaani mimi nauliza nyinyi watu ya Trans Nzoia si hiyo ni matusi, si hiyo ni madharau makubwa sana,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST