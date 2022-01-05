Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – The One Kenya Alliance is now officially in tatters after two principals agreed to back Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

According to sources, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya have thrown in the towel, spelling the death of the outfit even before its launch.

Sources intimated that Ruto and Mudavadi camps have initiated cooperation talks that are likely to crystallise by mid-February to pave the way for a coalition agreement.

The sources within ANC revealed that Mudavadi ruled out the possibility of joining the Azimio La Umoja Movement, which is propelling a Raila candidature.

Mudavadi is said to have ordered his troops to cease hostilities against Ruto.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had on Sunday said there was nothing wrong if Ruto and Mudavadi were in talks.

“We don’t want Musalia to contest the presidency for the sake of it. If he has done his simulations and knows he can win in a coalition, so be it,” he said.

He went on: “We are in the season of political persuasion and transfers. Politics is a game of possibilities.”

Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetangula is also said to be having a soft spot for Ruto.

On the other hand, Gideon Moi of KANU has said he wouldn’t mind working with Raila Odinga and supporting his Presidential bid in the run-up to next year’s polls.

Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka is also said to have succumbed to the pressure but fears a backlash among his allies who have threatened to abandon him if he backs ODM boss Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST