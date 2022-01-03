Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Renowned economist and former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, Dr. David Ndii, has revealed the main reason why Mt Kenya billionaires are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The billionaires led by Equity Bank founder, Peter Munga and Royal Media Service(RMS) Chairman SK Macharia, are supporting Raila’s bid and have even vowed to fund him to ensure he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home in August.

Using a video where Raila is seen staggering and almost falling, Ndii claimed the billionaires are supporting Raila Odinga because they know he is too weak and he will die soon and Mt Kenya mafia will again occupy the presidency.

“This is how #uthamaki dynasts and fat cats are selling Raila in Mt. Kenya, as in he won’t finish the term, and we will be back in charge.

“If I were Raila, I’d be playing along too,” Ndii wrote and shared a video of Raila Odinga losing his balance and almost falling over.

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST