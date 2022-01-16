Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Data Systems Developer to join our systems development team.

Duties / Responsibilities

S/he will collaborate with our designers/developers to create and modify general computer application software or specialized utility programs to meet the needs of APHRC.

The Data Systems Developer will:

Collaborate with the IT team to determine the scope and expectations of the project.

Produce clean, efficient code based on project specifications.

Integrate software components and third-party programs to meet specifications.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software.

Gather and evaluate user feedback and make adjustments as necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a software developer, software engineer, or similar role.

Strong working knowledge of Agile development methodologies.

Extensive experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment.

Solid knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, Git).

Experience in using ODK for surveys.

Relevant experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate).

Able and willing to learn new programming languages and technologies.

The successful candidate will have strong analytical and excellent communication skills.

S/he must be self-motivated, flexible with due attention to details and a team player.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 26, 2022.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: http://www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.