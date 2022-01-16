Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.
APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.
The APHRC seeks to recruit a Data Systems Developer to join our systems development team.
Duties / Responsibilities
S/he will collaborate with our designers/developers to create and modify general computer application software or specialized utility programs to meet the needs of APHRC.
The Data Systems Developer will:
- Collaborate with the IT team to determine the scope and expectations of the project.
- Produce clean, efficient code based on project specifications.
- Integrate software components and third-party programs to meet specifications.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software.
- Gather and evaluate user feedback and make adjustments as necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, engineering or a related field.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a software developer, software engineer, or similar role.
- Strong working knowledge of Agile development methodologies.
- Extensive experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment.
- Solid knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, Git).
- Experience in using ODK for surveys.
- Relevant experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate).
- Able and willing to learn new programming languages and technologies.
The successful candidate will have strong analytical and excellent communication skills.
S/he must be self-motivated, flexible with due attention to details and a team player.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 26, 2022.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.
Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
Website: http://www.aphrc.org
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>