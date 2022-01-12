Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Management Officers

Responsibilities

Examine key internal IT controls and evaluate control design and operating effectiveness in mitigating risk

Adhere to standard control test methodologies and deliver quality test work papers to support testing conclusions

Develop a strong understanding of business and system processes

Keep up to date on relevant policy, standards and regulatory requirements

Work with IT process and control owners to understand and document internal IT controls

Collecting and interpreting data using metrics relevant to the goals of the company

Using proper tools to carry out Data Analysis and manipulation

Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business

Identifying patterns and trends in data sets

Working alongside teams within the business or the management team to establish business needs

Defining new data collection and analysis processes

Any other duty assigned by the Project Manager

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field

For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required

Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.