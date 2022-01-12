Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Data Management Officers

Responsibilities

  • Examine key internal IT controls and evaluate control design and operating effectiveness in mitigating risk
  • Adhere to standard control test methodologies and deliver quality test work papers to support testing conclusions
  • Develop a strong understanding of business and system processes
  • Keep up to date on relevant policy, standards and regulatory requirements
  • Work with IT process and control owners to understand and document internal IT controls
  • Collecting and interpreting data using metrics relevant to the goals of the company
  • Using proper tools to carry out Data Analysis and manipulation
  • Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business
  • Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
  • Working alongside teams within the business or the management team to establish business needs
  • Defining new data collection and analysis processes
  • Any other duty assigned by the Project Manager

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field
  • For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required
  • Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

