Data Manager

(Murang’a County)

Data Manager (CHS/HR/TPP/DM/01/2022)

CHS is currently sourcing for a high calibre, self-motivated and dynamic individual to fill the following position in Murang’a County.

Duration: 8 months fixed contract

Overall Job Function

Responsible for coordinating all data collation and DDIU activities and provide constant feedback to both the technical and program teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Ensure appropriate data collection tools and systems are in place and are being used.

Ensure a functional system for collection, analyzing and synthesis of program data.

Provide oversight for successful data management including support for computer application/database development that will ensure management, organization, storage and easy access to information from CHS supported sites.

Ensure data quality through data validation checks, including discrepancy/inconsistency checks, real-time data monitoring and data cleaning.

Develop tools to facilitate routine data quality audits to minimize data errors across MOH and donor reporting platforms.

Maintain the project’s management information system CRIS (CHS report information system) and other databases.

Ensure effective utilization of project information systems.

Ensure timely and accurate reporting for daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly program monitoring data.

Prepare reports, dashboards and other graphics summarizing program results in power BI, excel or any other platform.

Build the capacity of data officers to comfortably handle various project data demands.

Person specification

Bachelors’ degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Actuarial science, Biostatistics, Epidemiology, Public health or its recognized equivalent.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in data management of health projects.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel (Pivot tables, Dashboards, Power pivots, advanced excel formulas, conditional formatting)

Ability to develop analytical codes.

Proficiency in data real-time data collection applications including ODK and redcap.

Demonstrable knowledge of data visualization and business intelligence software like ArcGIS, Tableau and Power BI.

Working knowledge of PEPFAR, CDC and MOH reporting requirements.

Sound understanding of HIV and AIDS and integrated TB, SGBV, and public health programming.

Demonstrated ability to independently complete assigned tasks.

Ability to plan and prioritize own work under tight deadlines, as well as to work on own initiative and as a member of a team.

Ability to work under pressure, meet strict deadlines and work with minimum supervision.

How To Apply

Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact details of three referees to vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the subject title as Data Manager (CHS/HR/TPP/DM/01/2022), by 5.00PM Tuesday 11th January 2022.

Centre for Health Solutions-Kenya is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification