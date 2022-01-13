Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Health Capacity Database Project Data Analysts

Closing date: January 24, 2022

The Norwegian Red Cross is part of the Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement, the world’s largest humanitarian network with millions of volunteers and staff operating in 190 countries. Our mission is to alleviate human suffering, protect life and health, and uphold human dignity especially during armed conflicts and other emergencies. To achieve this, we follow the seven humanitarian principles; Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary service, Unity and Universality

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in collaboration with Norwegian Red Cross, aims to strengthen its position as a global health partner through a study of its total volunteer and professional health capacities. The study will create an inventory of the professional health resources — hospitals, health centers, pharmacies, blood banks, and prehospital emergency medical services including ambulances — belonging to all Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies of the world.

The purpose of the position

To lead this endeavor, we are hiring a project team comprised of a Project Manager and two Analysts. The Project Manager will liaise with the governing structure and be overall responsible for the success of the project. The two analysts/data collectors will report to the project manager and liaise with Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in specific regions. The team will conduct data collection, validation, and analysis working with focal points from 192 National Societies and IFRC Secretariat regional offices.

Objectives of this Role

Establish and maintain cordial relationships with Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies leadership in the region.

Consistently liaise with National Societies in the region. Reach out in whichever way necessary to access available information at local level.

Interpret data, analyze results using analytics, research methodologies, and statistical techniques

Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Act as a liaison with Project Manager, analyzing and interpreting data procedures and workflows from the region

Conduct full lifecycle of analytics, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to the data base.

Evaluate key performance indicators, provide ongoing reports, and recommend updates and improvements

For more information pls see attached ToR.

We seek a person who;

quickly understands and analyses complex issues and problems; comes up with sound and rational judgements

collaborate well with others; shares knowledge, experience and information and supports others in the pursuit of team goals

makes an impact; convinces and persuades others; promotes plans and ideas successfully

is a self-starter, makes things happen and is result oriented

builds a useful network of contacts and relationships and utilize it to achieve objectives

uses a methodical and systematic approach; plans ahead, define clear priorities and allocate resources effectively**

Education:

Master’s degree in relevant disciplines.

Skills

Advanced analytical skills with experience collecting, organizing, analyzing, and disseminating information with accuracy

The ability to write reports

Exceptional verbal, written, and visual communication skills

The ability to present findings in a polished way

Proficiency with statistics and dataset analytics

Proficiency in either Spanish, or French and Arabic.

Reporting to:

The position will be reporting to the Project Manager.

Two positions – based in:

IFRC Secretariat regional office in Panama(Spanish required).

IFRC Secretariat regional office in Beirut or Nairobi (Both French and Arabic required)

Contract:

24 months – delegate position

Why should you apply?

Meaningful: Youll be a part of the world’s largest humanitarian organization, reaching the most vulnerable people in their local community.

Impact: You will help National Societies in the region to become strong, self-sustained and accountable humanitarian actors.

Career: You will be connected to an international organization with staff based all over the world

A great place to work: You will work in a multicultural environment with hard-working, dedicated and fun colleagues with a strong culture of collaboration, continual improvement, and celebration of wins.

Norwegian Red Cross striving to build a working culture based on respect, honesty and generosity. **

We do a thorough background check on relevant candidate.

How to Apply

https://4410307768.webcruiter.no/Main/Recruit/Public/4468389378?link_source_id=0