Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Apollo Agriculture is the commercial farming platform that helps small-scale farmers maximize their profits. Apollo’s ML-powered credit models and automated operations technology unlock the massive, untapped small-scale farming market, starting in Kenya. With optimized financing, high-quality farm products, and digital advice, Apollo farmers are already more than doubling their farm profitability. Apollo’s team brings together technology, credit and operations experience from The Climate Corporation (acquired for USD $1 Billion), Google, Capital One and One Acre Fund. We value evangelical pursuit of mission with a pragmatic approach, humility in the face of challenge, active discussion of disagreements, and considerate listening.
About The Role: Apollo are seeking aData Analyst to join our growing team and help shape how farmers access farm inputs & products, credit, and customized advice at scale. As a part of the Business Intelligence team, you will be responsible for helping deliver timely, accurate, and relevant information across all functions within the company. Our primary responsibility is to provide the data necessary to support marketing, operations, finance, logistics, and communications team in their achievements and goals, and to help decision makers steer the company towards making intelligent decisions. Your role will interact with the entire leadership team, and you’ll have the opportunity to build a complete understanding of the entirety of a fast-growing startup while developing your technical skills and business acumen.
Responsibilities
- Deliver accurate and relevant information to all areas of the business
- Create, maintain, and audit dashboards for reliable use by teams across the whole business
- Help define ambiguous requests to most effectively serve the goals of the business
- Influence business operations as a subject matter expert on company operations & systems
- Translate business needs into technical requirements for data infrastructure & engineering development
- Provide managers across the business with insight into how to use data-driven decision making to improve performance
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in Statistics, Economics, Math, Computer Science, or another quantitative field
- 1+ year of analytics experience in a dynamic business environment
- Strong understanding of SQL
- Experienced in one or more of the following tools: Python (pandas, numpy, sklearn), PowerBI, Tableau, or other Business Intelligence tools
- Great organizational skills and attention to detail
- Excellent written & oral communication skills
- Ability to think strategically about the needs of the business and prioritize accordingly in a fast-paced work environment
- Ability to explain the nuances of data & dashboards to non-technical users, and ability to explain business needs in technical terms with engineering team
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>