JOB ADVERT

Job Title: Data Analysis Intern

Job Type : Internship

Reports to: Data Analyst

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Date: 12 January 2022.

Job Summary:

Responsible for collecting data, such as sales numbers or market research using advanced computerized models to extract the data needed by the use of data analysis tools, for business decisions.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics, and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Knowledge management through the collation of all sales related information i.e. client details, project detail, sales terms, etc on the company CRM and debt collection channels;

Review and maintenance of all client files and keeping an organized filing system of the same that ensures order and ease of access;

Extract data from both Primary and Secondary sources and reorganize it in a format that is understandable by all;

Prepare daily, weekly, and monthly sales reports, site visit reports, and visitors reports;

Review all historical client data that has been entered into the CRM to ensure completeness and accuracy;

Update payment plans as per the sales agreements;

Create payment reminders for respective clients (to be sent out automatically by the CRM

Work with a team of analysts and other associates to process information

Support Finance Department’s effort in Debt collection efforts;

Create and maintain an advanced excel debt analysis tool or template that will correctly represent the debt position based on agreed payment terms for different clients;

Communicate sales reporting and forecasting to management;

Prepare reports that add value to the business and functional departments (e.g. debt per RM, stock usage, marketing campaigns, project performance, etc.) and identify a baseline for action.

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Use graphs, infographics, and other methods to visualize data

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Statistical Data Analysis from a recognized institution.

How To Apply.

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience;

Please send your CV only quoting the job title as the email subject (Data Analysis Intern) before 20 January 2022 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com