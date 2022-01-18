Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Kisumu residents have fallen prey to a suspected conman who is impersonating the Kisumu Central Police Station OCS.

According to County Police Commander, Richard Ngeno, the suspect targets traders, business people, and those in the matatu industry.

He calls the victims demanding money and goes ahead to threaten those who decline with arrests.

The County Police Commander said they are already tracking the suspect, who is claiming to be central OCS Paul Muturi.

Ngeno says it’s just a matter of time before the suspect is arrested and warned members of the public not to fall prey to the con.

