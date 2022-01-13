Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RE: CUSTOMER SERVICE/ INTERNAL SALES EXECUTIVE VACANCY

We are seeking an experienced customer service/ internal Sales executive to join our growing healthcare team in Nairobi. In this role, you will be responsible for reviewing and evaluating the Customer service and to improve the internal sales

Responsibilities

Customer delight Operations

Design, set up and systematically performance management of all the activities of customer support agents and their ability to convert them into a sale.

Develop and launch a CRM prospect database and keep expanding a wide client database of warm leads and maintain a successful conversation rate of a set % of all applicable calls made.

Achieve consistent sales targets and reducing the customer complaints turnaround time by coordinating with all required stake holders.

Document, implement and keep current a detailed and comprehensive customer delight journey and inside sales manual complete with all call script, SOPs and measurable sales and customer satisfaction across the entire business process.

To lead performance management efforts of all inside sales team by conducting quarterly performance reviews, training and developmental needs analysis, and coaching and mentorship sessions of the current and the next generation of inside sales team.

Conduct monthly and quarterly sales quarterly inspections to achieve 100% compliance to channel specific sales process, managing gaps with the ultimate aim of delivering sales targets at an industry lead customer satisfaction rate.

Generate accurate, timely and comprehensive Sales Performance reports of all the inside sales activities including lead generation, sales forecast per network and performance of individual reps’ reports

Qualifications

Not less than 3-4 years of inside sales experience 2yrs of which should have been in a similar role working with high performing teams

Set up and managed a team of customer support and inside sales agents

Strong leadership skills and ability to motivate others

Ability to maximize operational efficiency around processes by driving continuous process improvement initiatives.

Ability to identify emerging markets and market shifts in new areas while being fully aware of competition status and sharing feedback on the same so that the company can competitively position itself

Have exceptional interpersonal skills capable of influencing and delivering results in a highly cross functional role plus excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

You must be able to demonstrate “owning a sales number” and show how you achieved success in your previous role as an Inside Sales Manager and/or its equivalent.

High level practical experience in inside sales management, coaching, mentoring and training of Inside Sales personnel

How to Apply

All Interested candidates should send their CVs to primestaffconsult@gmail.com by 28th January 2022.