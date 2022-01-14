Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has revealed the genesis of his sour relationship with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Barasa warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to be wary of Wamalwa because he has been fighting him in secret.

He claimed that in 2017, CS Wamalwa approached him after realising he had been left out of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

“Immediately President Uhuru Kenyatta won his re-election in 2017, he named his partial cabinet. Eugene Wamalwa was missing and all the media houses reported that he had been sacked.”

“Eugene called me to a meeting at a restaurant in Westlands. He was literally crying for being left out of the cabinet.

“He told me that the President had told him that he (Uhuru) was going to appoint him as an Ambassador to Uganda, stationed at Kampala,” he stated.

Barasa further claimed that CS Wamalwa told him to liaise with all Jubilee MPs from Western Kenya and threaten Uhuru that they will leave the ruling party for the Opposition.

The Deputy President William Ruto allied lawmaker said that he heeded Wamalwa’s plea and together with other MPs pushed president Kenyatta into retaining him as CS.

Wamalwa allegedly agreed to buy Barasa a Toyota Landcruiser that was on sale for Ksh11 million.

“The arrangement was that Barasa raise Ksh7 million and Wamalwa would top up the remaining Ksh4 million,

An aide from Wamalwa’s office then accompanied Barasa to a car yard near Yaya Centre where he paid Ksh7 million and was given a car along with ownership documents.

However, the CS allegedly failed to pay the remaining Ksh4 million resulting in a fallout between the two.

“The balance of Ksh4.2 million was to be paid by Eugene Wamalwa for my hand in having Uhuru reappoint him to Cabinet,” he added.

