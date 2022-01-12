Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Credit Officers

Responsibilities

Identify and onboard new customers

Meet individual disbursement and collection targets

Provide advisory services to customers on prudent use of credit

Continuous customer engagement

Customer credit vetting before onboarding

Follow up on payment on overdue customer accounts

Review arrears, monitor progress of existing loans, assess clients’ financial status on repayments and ensure achievement of set targets for the collections of invoices

Refer unresolved cases to the Credit Manager, prepare weekly reports on collections received, follow ups done and commitment dates agreed on

Maintain updated records of outstanding balances, drive repayment behavior, follow up with clients about repayment plans and advise clients accordingly

Analyze his/her portfolio data using excel function

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field

For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required

Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage

How To Apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.