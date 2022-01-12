Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Credit Officers
Responsibilities
- Identify and onboard new customers
- Meet individual disbursement and collection targets
- Provide advisory services to customers on prudent use of credit
- Continuous customer engagement
- Customer credit vetting before onboarding
- Follow up on payment on overdue customer accounts
- Review arrears, monitor progress of existing loans, assess clients’ financial status on repayments and ensure achievement of set targets for the collections of invoices
- Refer unresolved cases to the Credit Manager, prepare weekly reports on collections received, follow ups done and commitment dates agreed on
- Maintain updated records of outstanding balances, drive repayment behavior, follow up with clients about repayment plans and advise clients accordingly
- Analyze his/her portfolio data using excel function
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, banking, economics, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Database Management, statistics, business administration, accounting or any other related field
- For accountants, 2-3 years accounting experience involving budgeting, bank reconciliation and preparation of financial statements are required
- Candidates with CPA certificates will have an added advantage
How To Apply
If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 28th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
