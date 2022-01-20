Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Community Mobilizer II

Reporting Relationship: Field Coordinator KPA

Salary Grade: Level 3

Number of posts: 3

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Field Coordinator, the Community Mobilizer will facilitate community mobilisation, planning, and implementation of program and sponsorship processes and activities in two six program sites under Kisumu Program Area (KPA). S/He will closely work with Sponsorship Relations Volunteers (SRVs), enrolled children and their caregivers/parents, local leaders, and other stakeholders to deliver quality programs, and sponsorship relations communications. S/He will be the link between the community and the KPA Management Unit and ensures all Child Safeguarding policies and protocols are adhered to.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Child Safeguarding

Remain alert and responsive to any child safeguarding risks, acquire relevant knowledge and skills which will enable you to promote strong safeguarding practices, understand the child safeguarding policy and procedures, and conduct yourself in a manner consistent with the Child Safeguarding Policy. This will be imperative at times when children and youth participate in any advocacy activities.

Works closely with the KPA structures and specifically the Field Coordinator to facilitate the design, planning, implementation, and monitoring of child centered programs using ChildFund Theory of Change and program principles.

Participate in preparation of Annual Operation Plan and Budget (AOPB) as per ChildFund guidelines and ensure full participation in the process of enrolled children, their caregivers and other community stakeholders,

Facilitate and enhance quality and timely implementation and monitoring of projects in line with AOPBs, ChildFund Strategic Plan and other DEV policies and frameworks.

Create and strengthen relationships between ChildFund Kenya and the enrolled children, their parents/caregivers, local leaders and other sub-county and community level stakeholders for purposes of influencing and fostering development in the community of operation,

On a timely basis prepare quality monthly, quarterly, and annual reports and documents on project progress,

Facilitate community mobilization and action for development.

Work closely with contractors and service providers in the field in consultation with Program and

Sponsorship Coordinator to ensure all project and services are completed on schedule and meet set or agreed quality standards,

Support the Field Coordinator in developing workable funding proposals to donors and/or any other funding raising efforts including mobilising community contributions to supporting the implementation of the Annual Plans and Budgets,

Guide, supervise and work closely with Project and Sponsor Relations Volunteers to ensure all project and sponsor relations activities are carried out on time and in line with ChildFund Kenya Program and Sponsorship policies and guidelines,

Review sponsorship materials – correspondence, communications, and products submitted by SRVs for compliance, both in timeliness and content. Ensures Child Information Folders and process re-assignment Material are updated on a weekly basis,

Ensures that Project and Sponsorship Relations Volunteers are trained and have the required effectively carrying out all sponsorship processes as per SOP;

Prepares for and ensure all arrangements are place for sponsor visits, Will work in close collaboration and consultation with FC to ensure all sponsor visit protocols are adhered to.

Support grant funded activities implemented in his/her community as required.

Engage and mobilize enrolled children, youth and their families fully participate in program and sponsorship activities,

Always ensure personal responsiveness and adherence to child safeguarding policy and procedures, and make sure all risks are mitigated and child safeguarding is at all times integrated in program and sponsorship intervention and activities

Perform any other duty as assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in social sciences or development studies.

3 – 4 years progressive work experience in community development with a focus on children and youth welfare and development in not-for-profit environment. Practical experience in child sponsorship work will be an added advantage,

Practical experience in implementation of project activities in either an urban informal settlement or rural set-up,

Strong interpersonal communication skills, including good written and oral communication skills in English and fluency in Swahili.

Ability to work and supervise a team of volunteers,

Computer proficiency in general office software applications (i.e. Word, Excel, Outlook).

Familiarity with process-oriented operations and workflows, well as with policies and standards.

Team player and with ability to supervise a team

Excellent organization and prioritizing skills – ability to handle and perform in fast-paced, multi-task environment

Desire to learn process management tools; process management experience a plus

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Child Fund International on childfundinternational.secure.force.com to apply