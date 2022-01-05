Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Community Engagement Officer

Department: Programs

Reports To: Community Engagement Manager

Location: Nairobi

Closing Date: Jan 15, 2022

Job Summary:

We are looking for a “Community Engagement Officer” who will support in developing, implementing and facilitating CIVIC Community Based Protection (CBP) engagement which range from capacity building for civilians in conflict affected communities, and creation of platforms for dialogues between Security force and community. Reporting to the Community Engagement Manager, you will work closely with the Community Based Protection team, and particularly with conflict prone or affected communities.

The core purpose of your role is to support community resilience and participation in self-protection activities, advocacy and behavioral change interventions. Supporting people with life experience to share their stories and expertise. Coordinating and facilitating campaign meetings and events. Strengthening relationships with a national representatives and people-based organizations, support to conflict affected communities through community-based protection (CBP).

Job Responsibilities

Recruiting, training, and supporting community members and key stakeholders to engage with relevant actors to advocate for protection needs,

Supporting people with live experience to share their stories and expertise.

Coordinating and facilitating self-protection meetings and events.

Strengthening relationships between Government forces, community militia, and civilians.

Supporting CIVIC to develop processes for proactively engaging with representatives of relevant security agencies, and organizations.

Strategize and implement ways for programming to reflect the different protection needs of women, men, boys, girls, including those with disabilities to increase their voice and influence around protection issues.

Under the guidance of the Community Engagement Manager and in close coordination with the program team, support civilians’ effort to develop self-protection strategies.

Any other reasonable duty as may be assigned by your line manager.

Educational qualification & experience requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Social Science required; master’s degree preferred.

A strong commitment to reducing civilian harm and inequality in conflict-prone or affected communities.

Experience in mobilizing and organizing communities to effect change (ideally in a social, environmental, or political campaign), using a variety of techniques including online, face to face, and phone.

A minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience is required.

Proven experience mobilizing communities to meet strategic goals and a strong understanding of strategic advocacy and campaigning.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, experience working with, and writing for, digital platforms, and facilitating online meetings with a diverse range of stakeholders.

Strong computer and digital skills; success using social media engagement strategies and digital campaigning.

Experience in capacity building, training, and coordinating.

Experience of general protection and conflict management will be highly regarded.

Fluency in oral and written English and Kiswahili is required.

Experience working with an INGO is an added advantage.

Commitment to team working and understanding of how to contribute to team success.

Ability to operate within a predominantly administratively self-servicing environment.

Disclaimer

This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

Language required:

Travel:

Up to 40% required (Domestic and/or within the region). Might be required to travel overseas to attend trainings/workshops overseas.

Key working relationships:

Internal-All staff (Program & Operation staff)

External – Relevant security forces

Equal Opportunity:

CIVIC is an equal–opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, etc.

Qualified women are strongly encouraged to apply.

Statement of Commitment to Protection:

CIVIC recruitment and selection procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

Note to applicants:

CIVIC is not able to sponsor work permits, therefore, the candidate shall be either a Kenyan national, or have legal right to work in Kenya. Upon offer, the candidate will be asked to provide a copy of their passport, National ID, work permit, or other necessary documentation which proves his/her eligibility to work in Kenya.

Note to Recruiters and Placement Agencies:

CIVIC does not accept unsolicited agency resumes. CIVIC does not pay placement fees for candidates submitted by any agency.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Center for Civilians in Conflict on civilians.bamboohr.com to apply