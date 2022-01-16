Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Vacancy: CARTA Program Communications Officer

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit organization that carries out high quality and policy-relevant research on population and health issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC’s flagship program, The Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa (CARTA) is an Africa-based, Africa-led initiative which seeks to rebuild and strengthen the capacity of African universities to produce well-trained and skilled researchers and scholars in Africa by Africans.

The program addresses an important challenge facing the African academy i.e. the scarcity of a robust research and training infrastructure capable of offering the type of vibrant and sustained doctoral training necessary to attract, train and retain the continent’s brightest minds.

CARTA seeks to recruit a Program Communications Officer to drive the program’s communication initiatives.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Manage the internal and external communications of the CARTA consortium, keeping the partners up to date with the events and progress of the program and facilitating easy sharing of information among the different stakeholders;

Manage the communications from the Secretariat to the fellows and partner institutions about available calls, information required, opportunities available, and others that may be needed;

Keep an updated database of achievements, promotions, recognitions and other indicators of success by fellows and institutions within the program;

Compile and edit updates for weekly, monthly and annual reports on the activities of the Secretariat and the achievements of the program;

Plan and coordinate CARTA events for community and public engagements (CPE) including CARTA-related conferences;

Design and coordinate production of CARTA branded materials;

Rapporteur in main CARTA events, including conferences and workshops;

Engage with the media to disseminate information on the success stories of CARTA;

Produce content for the CARTA website;

Produce monthly E-News and the semi-annual CARTA newsletter;

Drive multimedia innovations to showcase CARTA fellows;

Engage in communication and CPE strategy development to promote the role of CARTA in improving research leadership across Africa;

Monitor the implementation of the CARTA communication and CPE strategies;

Contribute to resource mobilization efforts for capital campaign;

Conduct trainings in communications and knowledge translation for doctoral fellows;

Support marketing and visibility of short-course programs; and

Support the Research Capacity Strengthening Division’s communications.

Qualifications, experience and skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, Marketing or related field. Master’s degree desirable;

At least 4 years’ post-qualification work experience in communications, marketing, writing and content creation preferably at an international organization;

Experience in an academic and/or research institution;

Excellent editing and writing skills;

Visual media skills including use of still and video camera;

Experience in using and monitoring social media channels;

Experience of creating and editing digital media and publishing across a variety of media platforms;

Experience with web-based publishing platforms including WordPress;

Knowledge of using email distribution systems such as Constant Contact and Mailchimp;

Networking, interpersonal, analytical and organizational skills coupled with resourcefulness initiative, maturity of judgment as well as willingness to work as part of a team;

Experience working with academics or researchers;

Interest in research capacity strengthening, and in exploring the role that communication has to play in making these initiatives successful and facilitate long-term funding.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 26, 2022.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: http://www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.