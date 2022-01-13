Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan comedian, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, has been forced to prove his loyalty to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after a photo of him meeting Deputy President William Ruto went viral on social media on Thursday.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bloggers shared photos of Jalang’o meeting Ruto at his official residence in Karen and claimed that the vocal comedian has officially joined UDA from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Photos of Jalang’o posing with Ruto were taken way back before the comedian joined politics to contest for Lang’ata parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket.

Jalang’o took to social media to fight back claims that he had ditched ODM for UDA.

He shared a July 2021 video of him officially joining and assured his supporters that he is still loyal to ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“Langata is starting to get hot and our competitors are not sleeping either…wameanza propaganda!

“Wacha tuwakumbushe chama ni ODM! Azimio la Umoja!! Wamepanick!!” Jalang’o wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST