Monday, 17 January 2022 – Churchill Show comedian, Akuku Danger, has been admitted at the Nairobi West Hospital for several weeks now after he fell ill.

The witty comedian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after his health condition worsened, prompting his fellow comedians to fundraise money online to cater for his hefty medical bills.

His rumoured girlfriend Sandra Dacha has shared some bad news concerning his latest health update.

According to Sandra, Akuku has developed a heart problem, days after his lungs started functioning.

He was about to be discharged from the hospital when doctors noticed that his heart was not functioning normally.

Sharing the sad news on her social media pages, Sandra wrote, “Infection of the heart sasa imetoka wapi saa hii jameni.

“Dear lord, he needs to go back to his house. Please heal him.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.