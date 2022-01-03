Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data privacy & cybersecurity Senior Legal Counsel (EMEA)

Location: Africa, Turkey or Dubai

Company: The Coca-Cola Company

Position Overview:

You will be part of a global privacy and cybersecurity legal team in a dynamic global business. The position is located in Africa, Turkey or Dubai, and you will work with a privacy team located across Europe and the U.S. led by our Global Chief Privacy Officer. The role would suit a candidate that has an international outlook and ability to interact with legal and business colleagues around the globe on a variety of privacy and cybersecurity matters.

About the role:

The successful candidate will:

Work on a wide range of data privacy and cybersecurity matters in connection with the company’s business and its compliance requirements

Manage the EMEA privacy and legal cyber strategy and provide high quality legal advice to members of the global law department and business teams

Maintain current knowledge of relevant areas of data privacy and cybersecurity laws; manage and lead multi-stakeholder, incident investigative teams

Provide proactive advice in a creative and business-centric way

What you will do:

Assist with defining a global legal privacy and data strategy that enables the use of data to accelerate growth.

Provide sound, clear and succinct recommendations and analysis to senior stakeholders and business teams around data use and management that enables innovation to move forward and break new ground.

Provide oversight & guidance over all EMEA legal matters relating to privacy, with a focus on ensuring the Enterprise receives strategic and solution-oriented privacy solutions in an optimized and networked fashion.

Support our businesses with legal advice relating to data privacy and other relevant areas of law, including cybersecurity, with a focus on the EMEA region.

Advise, draft, and negotiate data privacy and security clauses in contracts and prepare data processing agreements, as part of external contract review or internal templates and modifying data privacy template clauses with third parties such as marketing partners, suppliers, and others.

Advise our businesses on privacy and cybersecurity matters related to new and existing products, projects and business initiatives.

Develop and implement data privacy policies and terms of use, as well as policies and procedures to mitigate privacy and security risks.

Manage investigations, law enforcement and data subject rights requests that may arise from time to time.

Instruct external law firms and external counsel as required.

Collaborate with our legal teams across the region as well as globally, including, EU, Singapore, and Atlanta, Georgia, USA HQ, to ensure standardization and alignment on data privacy matters.

Manage privacy compliance strategy by designing, implementing and managing compliance efforts relating to EMEA data privacy and data security laws.

Conduct gap analysis between EMEA data privacy and data security laws and the GDPR, CCPA. LGPD, and other laws.

Refine, improve and manage the company’s EMEA privacy program, including privacy policies, internal privacy protocols, compliance plans, a privacy review process, and privacy training.

Keep current on existing and proposed privacy legislation and communicate implications for the company and lead the region’s strategic response and activities to adapt to privacy legislation in alignment with the Chief Privacy Officer.

Proactively enable utilization of data in a manner that will allow the Company to maximize value and minimize risk.

Perform and or oversee initial and periodic information privacy risk assessment/analysis, mitigation and remediation.

Conduct related ongoing compliance monitoring activities in coordination with the organization’s other compliance and operational assessment functions.

Work with senior leaders, security and corporate compliance officer to embed governance for the privacy program in the business.

Foster strong, networked collaboration among Practice Group, business clients and Legal professionals in the EMEA Organizational Units to ensure legal services are provided in the most efficient and effective manner globally.

Works closely with EMEA Operating Units legal teams and other Practice Circles ensuring they collaborate for seamless delivery of legal support.

Identify work that should not be done, as well as work which can be addressed through digitization, standardization and simplification.

Education Requirements:

Qualified as an attorney in EMEA;

A degree or relevant experience in the computer science, engineering or software and/or digital forensic fields is an added advantage

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English;

Experience & Knowledge Requirement:

5-8+ years of professional experience as with deep knowledge of privacy and data protection laws in the EMEA region, including but not limited to Bahrain, Egypt, Kenya, So. Africa, Turkey; and experience with a wider range of global data privacy and cybersecurity laws, including EU GDPR, US (e.g. CPRA), Brazil LGPD, Canada PIPEDA

Requires a strong understanding of existing and emerging legal and regulatory developments in the EMEA region impacting data privacy and cybersecurity, including identifying regulatory trends and evaluating the potential business impact, and the ability to manage incident investigation teams composed of various stakeholders

Requires a knowledge of relevant European laws and international laws is an advantage

Prior experience with large, complex and multi-disciplinary projects.

Expertise in pseudonymization, anonymization and de-identification methodologies;

Expertise with O2O/digital commerce industry;

Experience in handling investigations, including communication with authorities and other external parties would be an advantage

Knowledge of various EMEA antitrust and data transfer tax laws;

Functional Skills:

Strong analytic capabilities and written and oral communication skills. Attention to detail is a must.

Imperative to have excellent communications skills to communicate clearly with senior leadership and senior managers.

Cybersecurity, Privacy and other investigation handling requires ability to communicate with judges, authorities, opposing counsel and outside counsel.

Proven ability to work as part of diverse and multi-cultural teams of both legal and business colleagues

Demonstrated business judgment and ability to prioritize in fast-paced environment

Commercial-minded, solutions-oriented with a pragmatic and creative approach.

Exceptional interpersonal skills with proven experience in relationship building and partnering with both legal and business colleagues. Must work well in both team and individual settings.

Excellent organizational skills, including the ability to handle high volume of work efficiently, recognize priorities, manage time effectively and meet deadlines

How to apply

https://careers.coca-colacompany.com/job/14480015/senior-legal-counsel-data-privacy-cybersecurity-emea-region-johannesburg-za/

Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Manager

East and Central Africa

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Company: The Coca-Cola Company

We deliver enhanced consumer protection and global advocacy to ensure our business maintains license to operate in all markets. This role implements and develops our global regulatory harmonization initiatives on food additives and contaminants to protect existing ingredients and to support product innovation and growth. You’ll be responsible for analyzing the impact of proposed new global food standards and seeking opportunities for regulatory alignment to remove barriers to business growth. We’ve looking for a candidate with strong leadership in the global regulatory initiatives that understands the technology and innovation as they relate to the food and beverage industry.

What You’ll Do for Us

Analyze, provide advice, and help develop strategies on proposed global food standards and potential trade issues related to food additives and contaminants relevant to foods and beverages (e.g., Codex, WHO, FAO, WTO)

Prepare and advocate company positions on global food standards to internal and external stakeholders

Identify opportunities for regulatory alignment in collaboration with the Scientific & Regulatory Affairs network and manage such projects

Provide guidance on regulatory issues to internal clients and help develop innovative solutions

Guide and assist in preparing regulatory submissions on beverage ingredients to global organizations and other regulatory authorities

Manage the distribution of information on global standards, positions, and other regulatory information to internal clients as needed

Qualifications & Requirements

Master’s Degree in toxicology, food science, or equivalent required. PhD is a plus.

5+ years of work experience in beverage or food industry in scientific and regulatory affairs or relevant related field in food industry, government or related industry in similar roles managing regulatory issues impacting products, ingredients, and labeling

Experience in international food standard setting processes and reviewing and analyzing proposed standards

Understanding of the key issues and the relevant regulatory and scientific proof points to support regulatory advocacy by developing positions to support innovation of ingredients, products, or labeling.

Understanding the technological need for food additives and typical contaminants found in foods and their regulatory principles defining the permissibility and limitations of use.

Understanding of key trade associations and global regulatory policy landscape affecting food and beverage industry

What We Can Do For You

Purpose Driven: Purpose driven approach that empowers our people to protect the environment and communities we serve while delivering safe & quality products.

Global Connections: Allows you to develop, enhance and maintain global connections that allow us to move faster and learn from others.

Community of Belonging: We’re an organization that believes our ability to continually grow and build the right atmosphere where people feel safe and empowered, lets you bring your best self to work.

Skills:

Leadership; Product Development; Chemistry; Sustainability; Environmental Science; Microbiology Testing; Researching; Project Management; Food Sciences; Food Technology; Communication; Food Safety and Sanitation; Laboratory Testing; Quality Control (QC); Green Solutions; Sensory Testing; Data Collections; Continuous Improvement (CI)

Our Purpose and Growth Culture:

We are taking deliberate action to nurture an inclusive culture that is grounded in our company purpose, to refresh the world and make a difference. We act with a growth mindset, take an expansive approach to what’s possible and believe in continuous learning to improve our business and ourselves. We focus on four key behaviors – curious, empowered, inclusive and agile – and value how we work as much as what we achieve. We believe that our culture is one of the reasons our company continues to thrive after 130+ years. Visit Our Purpose and Vision to learn more about these behaviors and how you can bring them to life in your next role at Coca-Cola.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class. When we collect your personal information as part of a job application or offer of employment, we do so in accordance with industry standards and best practices and in compliance with applicable privacy laws.

How to Apply

https://careers.coca-colacompany.com/job/14626911/scientific-and-regulatory-affairs-manager-east-and-central-africa-africa-franchise-nairobi-ke/