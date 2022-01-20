Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Procurement Clerk

Reporting: Area Finance & Admin. Assistant

Salary Grade: Level 2

Summary

Reporting to the Area Finance and Admin Assistant (AFAA), the Administration Clerk will support in implementation of procurement and contracting for goods, services and facility management focusing on compliance with ChildFund administration, procurement policies and procedures, ensuring appropriate risk management and obtaining the best value for money for the acquisition of goods, services, and the contracting of works.

The job holder works in close cooperation with the Area Finance & Admin Assistant, Field Coordinator, and Community Mobilizer.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Supply chain management

Coordinates with program and sponsorship staff on project procurement needs, specifications, availability, timing and requirements

Track the workflow in the e-procurement system

Process invoices in e-procurement

Ensure appropriate storage network & stock management standards.

Maintain regular information across teams about stock levels & expected lead times.

Manage periodic inventories, stock clearance, and investigations over discrepancies.

Fleet management

Control and optimize fleet costs and anticipate vehicles needs and liaise with AFAO.

Maintain efficient monthly, weekly & daily planning & movements follow-up tools.

Ensure administrative requirements are met toward any other local authority institutions when transporting goods/staff.

Deploy efficient fleet and transportation means across the country office.

Facility management

Ensure the facility is operating at optimal by ensuring the running costs, facilities, supplies and stock are adequately supplied.

Child Safeguarding

Remain alert and responsive to any child safeguarding risks, acquire relevant knowledge and skills which will enable you to promote strong safeguarding practices, understand the child safeguarding policy and procedures, and conduct yourself in a manner consistent with the Child Safeguarding Policy-

Reinforce and ensure compliance with policies and procedures in child safeguarding

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Higher Diploma in Procurement and/or Supply Chain Management, Commerce, Business Administration, Public Administration, Finance, Economics or related field.

Supply Chain Management and Accounting background is an added advantage.

Exposure on commercial Law is also an added advantage

Should be technology savy

Ability to deliver high quality work within tight deadlines

Proven ability to work creatively and independently

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Child Fund International on childfundinternational.secure.force.com to apply