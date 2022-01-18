Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a well-established logistics service provider is looking for an experienced Customs Clearance Clerk. The ideal candidate will be required to handle documentation and another regulatory requirement for the freight moving across national borders.

Key Responsibilities:

Prospect and identify clients to facilitate the development of the business.

Undertake data capturing activities, feed data into customs operating system and set up master data for transactions.

Research, identify and obtain the permits, licenses, and certificates required for customs clearance and general customs formalities.

Good implementable plans for clients business in line with company policy.

Collect data to draft reports and updates for performance monitoring to support other team members.

Closely work with the team in dispatch, documentation and logistics for the smooth running of operations in the system.

Prompt attention to all clients’ and transporters complaints within the stipulated time frame and with good feedback to management.

Follow up with both operations and clearing staff to ensure that all documents are screened before capture and lodgement with customs to identify deviation (if any) and to inform clients immediately.

Ensure that all financial request and transactions are well handled with accounts team and address seemingly delay with management.

Ensure all facilities are in place for transporters and that all safety standards are met with other specific requirements from clients.

Ensure Daily and weekly update of activities to both the Supply chain managers.

Design clients meeting activities and take note for further follow-up/ actions.

Communication with customs.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Accountant or Finance & Banking.

High attention to detail and accuracy.

Prior experience in the same field for at least 5 years.

Good customer service skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Good organisational skills.

Acceptable written and verbal communication skills (Swahili and English).

Good computer literacy.

