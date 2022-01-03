Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the automotive industry is looking to fill in the position of a Stores Clerk, to be based in Nairobi.

Job Purpose

To ensure optimum customer service, we’re hiring a stores clerk to work one-on-one with our procurement department.

Duties & Responsibilities

Goods receiving from the procurement department.

Shelving and numbering/labelling of parts.

Managing stock cards and undertaking stock takes regularly.

Maintaining general cleanness and arrangement of the store.

Performing counter sales for parts according to the system.

Distributing purchased goods to the right departments.

Facilitating goods returned and ensuring they are in good order.

Placing orders to the procurement department on finished goods.

Reconciling on day’s activities and keeping proper records.

Qualifications

Diploma in procurement.

Experience /Background in automotive industry will be an added advantage

Proficient in computer applications and inventory software

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Focused and prioritization ability

Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure

Excellent written, oral and presentation skills

Sense of urgency with good eye for details

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com. This is an urgent position and only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.