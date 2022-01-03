Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client in the automotive industry is looking to fill in the position of a Stores Clerk, to be based in Nairobi.

Job Purpose

To ensure optimum customer service, we’re hiring a stores clerk to work one-on-one with our procurement department.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Goods receiving from the procurement department.
  • Shelving and numbering/labelling of parts.
  • Managing stock cards and undertaking stock takes regularly.
  • Maintaining general cleanness and arrangement of the store.
  • Performing counter sales for parts according to the system.
  • Distributing purchased goods to the right departments.
  • Facilitating goods returned and ensuring they are in good order.
  • Placing orders to the procurement department on finished goods.
  • Reconciling on day’s activities and keeping proper records.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in procurement.
  • Experience /Background in automotive industry will be an added advantage
  • Proficient in computer applications and inventory software
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
  • Focused and prioritization ability
  • Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure
  • Excellent written, oral and presentation skills
  • Sense of urgency with good eye for details

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com. This is an urgent position and only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.

