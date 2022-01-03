Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client in the automotive industry is looking to fill in the position of a Stores Clerk, to be based in Nairobi.
Job Purpose
To ensure optimum customer service, we’re hiring a stores clerk to work one-on-one with our procurement department.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Goods receiving from the procurement department.
- Shelving and numbering/labelling of parts.
- Managing stock cards and undertaking stock takes regularly.
- Maintaining general cleanness and arrangement of the store.
- Performing counter sales for parts according to the system.
- Distributing purchased goods to the right departments.
- Facilitating goods returned and ensuring they are in good order.
- Placing orders to the procurement department on finished goods.
- Reconciling on day’s activities and keeping proper records.
Qualifications
- Diploma in procurement.
- Experience /Background in automotive industry will be an added advantage
- Proficient in computer applications and inventory software
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
- Focused and prioritization ability
- Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure
- Excellent written, oral and presentation skills
- Sense of urgency with good eye for details
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com. This is an urgent position and only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.
