Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – A slay queen was captured on camera flaunting her big ‘water melons’ at the popular 40Forty Lounge in Westlands.

She comfortably posed for the camera and let the club photographer capture the best view of her big boobs.

Male revellers had no option but to stare and salivate on her juicy ‘twins.

Although she has an average face and body, she is really blessed with a heavy chest.

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST.