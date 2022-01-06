Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 January 2022 – The suspect behind the gruesome murder of 24-year-old Everlyn Wanjiru, in Ndenderu, Kiambu County has been arrested.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Brian Waweru after he went into hiding following the cold-blooded murder of his girlfriend, whose decomposing remains were found in his house.

The two, who jointly owned a Barbershop and beauty parlour in Thindigua, are said to have been lovebirds for a long time before their relationship went south.

Detectives established that the two had not been on talking terms since October last year after Waweru assaulted the deceased and was arrested by detectives based at Thindigua police post.

The suspect was presented before Kiambu Law courts and was out on cash bail when he committed the crime.

According to the deceased’s father, Waweru’s family had approached him several times for an out-of-court settlement but he had rejected the overtures after he learnt that the suspect was a serial offender, who also had a pending defilement case.

But during the Christmas period, Waweru cajoled his estranged girlfriend into rekindling the dying embers of their once blissful union and love won.

They reunited, partied and made merry together during the Christmas & New Year holidays.

A neighbour remembers seeing the two as they entered their rented one-bedroom house on January 1st.

That was the last time that Everlyn Wanjiru was seen alive.

According to Waweru’s aunt who discovered the deceased’s remains, the suspect’s mother lives in the United States and she had sent her money for Waweru’s house rent and upkeep to supplement the suspect’s earnings, as has been the tradition.

She, therefore, passed by Waweru’s house at around 7:50 pm and found the door locked. Using a spare key to the door, she opened it only to discover the deceased’s decomposing remains covered with a duvet. Waweru had taken flight.

Detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him this afternoon in Ndenderu area. He confessed to killing his girlfriend and even led scenes of crime detectives to the spot where he had concealed the murder weapon.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed for arraignment in court tomorrow, to answer to murder charges.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.