Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – A viral video has emerged showing armed thugs robbing and beating up a shell petrol station attendant.

From the video, two men came out of their Toyota car that was being fuelled and accosted the attendant shortly after he filled their tank with fuel.

Feeling helpless, the petrol attendant decided to cooperate in a bid to give the two merciless thugs ample time to complete their mission.

After they were done with their evil mission, one robber went back to the car as the other one rained blows and kicks on the innocent attendant despite him doing as they ordered.

The two hoodlums then drove away but their number plate was captured by various CCTV cameras around the premises.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.